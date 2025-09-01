Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,04,940

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,04,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,24,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹96,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,04,940.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,05,090.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹96,190.

ALSO READ: Gold's record rally faces test as focus shifts to US data, Fed rate cuts In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹96,340. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,24,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,34,900. US gold prices rose to a more than four-month high on Monday, as increased expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month lifted bullion's allure. Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,457.16 per ounce, as of 0200 GMT, hitting its highest point since April 23.