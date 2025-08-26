Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices dip after sharp rally on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Oil prices dip after sharp rally on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Brent crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $68.64 per barrel at 0005 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also lost 16 cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $64.64

oil refinery
US President Donald Trump has renewed his threat to impose sanctions on Russia if there is no progress towards a peace deal in the next two weeks
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil prices edged down on Tuesday after surging nearly 2 per cent in the previous session, as traders kept a close watch on developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the potential impact on fuel supplies from the region.

Brent crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $68.64 per barrel at 0005 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also lost 16 cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $64.64.

Both contracts rose to their highest in over two weeks on Monday, with WTI futures climbing above the 100-day moving average.

"The risks for crude oil prices appear tilted toward further gains, particularly if the price sustains a move above the $64-$65 resistance level," IG analysts said in a note.

Oil's rally on Monday was primarily driven by concerns of supply disruptions as Ukraine struck Russian energy infrastructure, and as traders anticipated more US sanctions on Russian oil.

The attacks disrupted Moscow's oil processing and exports, created gasoline shortages in some parts of Russia, and came in response to Moscow's advances on the front lines and its pounding of Ukraine's gas and power facilities.

Barclays, in a note to clients on Monday, said that oil prices remain in a tight range amid geopolitical volatility and relatively resilient fundamentals.

US President Donald Trump has renewed his threat to impose sanctions on Russia if there is no progress towards a peace deal in the next two weeks.

Traders are also awaiting the latest US inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) later in the day, with expectations pointing to a fall in crude and gasoline stocks but a possible build in distillate inventories. [EIA/S]

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,500; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,21,100

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,01,610

'Gold may consolidate, but bias stays positive on Fed rate-cut hopes'

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,520, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,18,100

Gold price falls ₹250 to ₹1,00,370 per 10 g; silver rallies ₹1,000

Topics :Donald TrumpOil PricesUS oil pricesRussia Ukraine ConflictCrude Oil Price

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story