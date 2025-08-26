Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,500; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,21,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,21,100.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,040.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,500.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,650.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹93,040.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,190. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,21,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,31,100. US gold prices rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, as the dollar slipped after US President Donald Trump said he was removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed's board of directors. Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $3,384.34 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT, its highest level since August 11. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.4 per cent to $3,432.40.