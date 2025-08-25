Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,01,610

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,01,610

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,140

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,760. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 7:08 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,19,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,140.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,610.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,760.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹93,140.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,290. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,19,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,29,900.
 
US gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar crept higher, while increased US interest rate cut expectations following a dovish pivot from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell lent support to bullion.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,364.25 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT, after hitting its highest since August 11 on Friday. US gold futures for December delivery eased 0.3 per cent to $3,409.80.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.2 per cent at $38.09 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,356.95 and palladium slipped 0.6 per cent to $1,119.67.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold silver pricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

