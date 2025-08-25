Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,01,610

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,19,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,610.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹93,140.

ALSO READ: 'Gold may consolidate, but bias stays positive on Fed rate-cut hopes' In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,290. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,19,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,29,900. US gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar crept higher, while increased US interest rate cut expectations following a dovish pivot from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell lent support to bullion. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,364.25 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT, after hitting its highest since August 11 on Friday. US gold futures for December delivery eased 0.3 per cent to $3,409.80.