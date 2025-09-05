Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,06,850

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,06,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,26,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹97,940.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,06,850.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,07,000.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹97,940.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹98,090. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,26,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,36,900. US gold prices edged higher on Friday and were on track for their best week in three months, supported by growing expectations of a US interest rate cut this month, as attention turns to the US non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.