Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,06,850

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,07,000. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 8:12 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,06,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,26,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹97,940.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,06,850.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,07,000.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹97,940.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹98,090. 
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,26,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,36,900.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Friday and were on track for their best week in three months, supported by growing expectations of a US interest rate cut this month, as attention turns to the US non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,550.41 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT, hovering near an all-time high of $3,578.50 touched on Wednesday. Bullion has risen 3 per cent so far this week.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $40.70 per ounce. Platinum gained 1.1 per cent to $1,382.18 and palladium rose 0.1 per cent to $1,129.12.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

