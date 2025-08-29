Gold price climbs ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,02,610

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,02,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,19,900.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,060.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,610.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹94,060.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹94,210. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,19,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,29,900. US gold prices hovered on Friday near their highest point in more than one month, as an overall softer dollar and increased expectations for a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September lifted demand for bullion. Spot gold held its ground at $3,413.80 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, after hitting its highest point since July 23 on Thursday. Bullion has gained 3.6 per cent so far this month.