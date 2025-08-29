Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,02,610

Gold price climbs ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,02,610

The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,060

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,760 (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 7:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,02,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,19,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,060.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,610.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,760.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹94,060.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹94,210. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,19,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,29,900.
 
US gold prices hovered on Friday near their highest point in more than one month, as an overall softer dollar and increased expectations for a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September lifted demand for bullion.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $3,413.80 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, after hitting its highest point since July 23 on Thursday. Bullion has gained 3.6 per cent so far this month. 
US gold futures for December delivery were flat at $3,473.80.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.1 per cent to $39.02 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2 per cent to $1,356.69 and palladium was steady at $1,102.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian refiners to trim Russian oil purchases as higher US levies loom

Oil prices dip after sharp rally on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

'Gold may consolidate, but bias stays positive on Fed rate-cut hopes'

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,520, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,18,100

Gold price falls ₹250 to ₹1,00,370 per 10 g; silver rallies ₹1,000

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story