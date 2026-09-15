Gold falls ₹115 on US interest rate hike fears, silver declines ₹461

Gold and silver futures weakened in early trade on Tuesday as concerns over a possible increase in US interest rates and a rise in bond yields put pressure on prices.

In the international market, gold traded near a five-week low. On Comex, gold was trading near $4,350 per ounce, while silver was around $64 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,51,150 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,32,200 per kg.

Gold prices fall

Gold futures opened lower on MCX. The benchmark October gold contract opened at ₹1,51,115 per 10 gram, down ₹115 from the previous close of ₹1,51,230.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,51,181, down ₹49. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,51,553 and a low of ₹1,51,115. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779. Silver loses shine Silver futures also opened lower. The benchmark December silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,32,229 per kg, down ₹461 from the previous close of ₹2,32,690. At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,32,200, down ₹490. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,32,546 and a low of ₹2,31,679. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver weak in international market In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading lower. On Comex, gold opened at $4,340.30 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,351.90 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,349.40 per ounce, down $2.50. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce. Comex silver futures opened at $63.76 per ounce. The previous closing price was $64.13. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $64.01 per ounce, down $0.12. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.