Oil prices cross $100 as Iran-US attacks deepen crude supply fears

Oil prices held firm on Thursday after Brent crude breached $100 a ​barrel, with traders bracing for deeper ​supply disruption as Iran and the United States ‌launched their largest attacks on shipping since their six-month-old conflict began.

Brent crude futures rose 0.1 per cent to $101.34 a barrel by 0107 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.55 a barrel, up 0.5 per cent.

Iran said on Wednesday it had attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz after the US sank five Iranian oil tankers, and Iran's Revolutionary ‌Guard Corps said it would escalate its response to any further attacks.