Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 96.400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 81,220 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 74,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 81,220.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 81,370.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,490.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 74,640.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 96,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,03,900.

US gold prices climbed to a fresh 11-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and as uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policies boosted safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,748.58 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov. 5 earlier in the session. US gold futures added 0.1 per cent to $2,763.40.

Spot silver was flat at $30.85 per ounce, palladium gained 0.1 per cent to $958.11 and platinum steadied at 944.05.

(With inputs from Reuters)