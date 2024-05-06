Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 71,820

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 71,820

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,840

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,840.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,820, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 82,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,840.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,820.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,970, Rs 71,820, and Rs 71,990, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,840.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,990, Rs 65,840, and Rs 65,990, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 82,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 86,400.

US gold prices eased in early Asian hours on Monday as the dollar ticked up, while traders awaited comments from a series of Federal Reserve officials for more cues on the US interest rate cut timeline.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $2,294.97 per ounce, as of 0040 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to $2,301.00 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $26.49 per ounce, platinum lost nearly 0.7 per cent to $948.40 and palladium inched down 0.5 per cent to $940.60.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,280, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 83,500

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 71,500, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 82,900

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 72,590, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 83,400

India's gold demand rises 8% in Jan-Mar to 136.6 tonne despite high rate

Gold price rally could cut India's demand to four-year low, says WGC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver pricesMarket news

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story