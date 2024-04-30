Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rally could cut India's demand to four-year low, says WGC

Gold price rally could cut India's demand to four-year low, says WGC

Domestic prices of gold hit a record high this month of 73,958 rupees ($885.72) per 10 grams. They have risen more than 13% in 2024 after rising more than 10% in 2023

Indian economy, Gold (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's gold demand in the March quarter rose 8 per cent from a year ago, but recent rallies in prices of the precious metal could cut its total consumption in 2024 to the lowest in four years, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday.
 
Demand for gold from India could stand between 700 metric tons and 800 metric tons in 2024, with the figure falling near the lower end of the range if prices continue to rally, Sachin Jain, CEO of WGC's Indian operations, told Reuters.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The WGC had earlier expected demand in the world's second biggest consumer after China to rise to between 800 and 900 tons in 2024. India's gold consumption fell 1.7 per cent in 2023 from a year earlier to 761 tons.

Domestic prices of gold hit a record high this month of 73,958 rupees ($885.72) per 10 grams. They have risen more than 13 per cent in 2024 after rising more than 10 per cent in 2023.
 
Soaring gold prices, leading to effectively higher returns, are boosting investment demand while suppressing consumption for use in jewellery, which makes up three-quarters of total demand, Jain added.
 
Indian gold consumption in the Jan-March quarter rose 8 per cent to 136.6 tons, as investment demand jumped 19 per cent and jewellery demand rose 4 per cent in the quarter, the WGC said.
 
In the March quarter, scrap supplies jumped 10 per cent from a year ago to 38.3 tons, the second highest on the record, as the price rally prompted some investors to liquidate holdings, the data showed.
 
Buying gold during festivals is considered auspicious in India, but demand was weak during this month's Gudi Padwa festival, also known as Ugadi in some regions, as prices jumped to a record high.
 
Demand during the approaching annual Hindu and Jain holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya is likely to be moderate, however, Jain said.
 
The Reserve Bank of India's gold reserves rose by 19 tons in March quarter, surpassing last year's net purchases of 16 tons, the WGC said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

LG unveils Gram Pro laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors: Details here

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,590

Gold holds steady as investors await US data for more Federal Reserve clues

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,920

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,720, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 84,600

Oil up on geopolitical tensions, gains curbed by fading Fed rate cut hopes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold PricesSilver jewellery exportgold and silver pricesSilver PricesWorld Gold CouncilBullion industry

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story