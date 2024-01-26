Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 50, silver jumps Rs 700; yellow metal trading at Rs 62,950

Gold falls Rs 50, silver jumps Rs 700; yellow metal trading at Rs 62,950

The price of 22-carat gold witnessed a fall of Rs 50, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,700

BS Web Team

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 7:38 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 50 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,950, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, was up by Rs 700, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,000.

The price of 22-carat gold witnessed a fall of Rs 50, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,700.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,950.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,100, Rs 63,950, and Rs 63,600, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,700.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,850, Rs 57,700, and Rs 58,300, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,000. 

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,500.


First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

