Gold price remains unchanged, silver declines Rs 500 to Rs 75,000

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,050, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver inched lower by Rs 500, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,000.

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,800.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,050.





READ: Govt raises import duty on gold, silver jewellery findings to 15 per cent from 11 per cent In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,200, Rs 63,050, and Rs 63,600, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,800.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,950, Rs 57,800, and Rs 58,300, respectively.



US gold prices have been steady today as investors awaited US economic data that could offer more clues on the Federal Reserve's depth and scale of interest rate cuts. Investors have thier eye on data that could shape the US Fed's interest rate trajectory - starting with flash PMI report due later in the day, fourth-quarter advance GDP estimates on Thursday and personal consumption expenditures data on Friday.



Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent lower to $2,027.39 per ounce by 0156 GMT.



Moreover, investors are also keenly waiting for European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde's press conference on Thursday for clues on where rates are headed.



Fed officials last week stated that the US central bank needs more inflation data in hand before any rate cut judgment could be made and that the baseline for cuts to start was in the third quarter.



Spot silver was little unchanged at $22.42 per ounce, platinum was flat at $900.06, and palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $946.18.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,000.



In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 76,500.



