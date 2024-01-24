Gold price remains unchanged, silver declines Rs 500 to Rs 75,000

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
US gold prices have been steady today as investors awaited US economic data that could offer more clues on the Federal Reserve's depth and scale of interest rate cuts. Investors have thier eye on data that could shape the US Fed's interest rate trajectory - starting with flash PMI report due later in the day, fourth-quarter advance GDP estimates on Thursday and personal consumption expenditures data on Friday.
Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent lower to $2,027.39 per ounce by 0156 GMT.
Moreover, investors are also keenly waiting for European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde's press conference on Thursday for clues on where rates are headed.
Fed officials last week stated that the US central bank needs more inflation data in hand before any rate cut judgment could be made and that the baseline for cuts to start was in the third quarter.
Spot silver was little unchanged at $22.42 per ounce, platinum was flat at $900.06, and palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $946.18.