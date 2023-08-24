Gold jumps Rs 100, silver up by Rs 500, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,230

The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 100 during Thursday's early trade, with ten grams of the metal selling at Rs 59,230, according to data from the GoodReturns website. Silver too witnessed a jump of Rs 500 with 1 kg of the metal selling at Rs 75,300.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,300.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,230.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,400, Rs 59,230, and Rs 59,630, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,300.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,450, Rs 54,300, and Rs 54,660, respectively.

US gold prices hovered near two-week highs on Thursday, lifted by a retreat in the US dollar and Treasury yields as investors waited to see what interest rate signals the US Federal Reserve could send at its annual Jackson Hole meeting.

One kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,300 in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 78,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)