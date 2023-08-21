Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g

The price of 22-carat gold also remained the same, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,100.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of the metal selling at Rs 59,020, according to data from the GoodReturns website. Silver, too, remained stable, with 1 kg of the metal selling at Rs 73,300.

 

The price of 22-carat gold also remained the same, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,100.

 

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,020.

 

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,170, Rs 59,020, and Rs 59,450, respectively.

 

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,100.

 

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,250, Rs 5,100, and Rs 54,500, respectively.

 

On Monday, US gold prices steadied above 5-month lows after declining in the previous five sessions, as investors saddled up for central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week for an outlook on the economy and interest rates.

 

Spot gold was flat at $1,888.36 per ounce by 0124 GMT, while US gold futures added 0.1 per cent to $1,917.70.

 

In other metals, spot silver steadied at $22.71 per ounce, and platinum was around $909.57. Palladium was up 0.1 per cent at $1,257.43

 

One kg of silver currently trades at Rs 73,300 in Delhi and Mumbai.

 

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 76,500.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

 


Also Read

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 59,020; silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 72,500

Gold and silver prices unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 59,400

Gold price fall Rs 110 to Rs 59,510; silver unchanged at Rs 72,800

Oil prices drop over 1% due to intensifying pressure of Chinese economy

Gold prices unchanged, silver falls Rs 3,200, trades at Rs 73,000 per kg

Topics :Gold PriceGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver pricesSilverIndian Commodity Exchange

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story