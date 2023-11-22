Gold jumps Rs 380, trading at Rs 62,020/10g, silver rises by Rs 400

The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 380 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 62,020, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped Rs 400, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,400.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 350, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,850.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,020.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,170, Rs 62,020, and Rs 62,510, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,850.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,000, Rs 56,850, and Rs 57,300, respectively.

US gold held below the key $2,000 level on Wednesday, as the dollar stabilised from its recent drop, although expectations that the US Federal Reserve has reached the end of its tightening cycle put a floor under bullion prices.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,996.79 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT, after hitting a three-week high of $2,007.29 in the previous session. US gold futures were also down 0.1 per cent at $1,998.80

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $23.79 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $931.34. Palladium slipped 0.6 per cent to $1,072.35 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,400.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 79,400.

(With inputs from Reuters)