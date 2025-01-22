Gold near 3-month high on softer dollar, Trump policy uncertainty

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Spot gold added 0.4% to $2,755.19 per ounce as of 1200 GMT. The price hit its highest level in 12 weeks earlier in the session and is close to its record peak of $2,790.15 reached in October

The dollar index dipped to over a three-week low earlier in the session. A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for holders of other currencies. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
Prices of safe-haven gold rose to a near three-month high on Wednesday, boosted by uncertainty surrounding US President Trump's policies and a softer dollar. 
Spot gold added 0.4 per cent to $2,755.19 per ounce as of 1200 GMT. The price hit its highest level in 12 weeks earlier in the session and is close to its record peak of $2,790.15 reached in October. 
US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $2,766.80. 
Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $30.8201, hovering near a one-month high hit on Jan. 16. 
The dollar index dipped to over a three-week low earlier in the session. A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for holders of other currencies. 
"Gold and silver prices have both benefited from the increased uncertainty caused by Trump announcements, including tariffs, with investors also evaluating their inflationary impact and effects on monetary policies," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. 

"In the coming days and weeks, the precious metal market will be held hostage to the ebb and flow of news from Washington."
Trump vowed to impose tariffs on the European Union and said his administration was considering a 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports due to fentanyl being trafficked from China to the United States via Mexico and Canada. 
Gold's appeal as an inflation hedge may decline if Trump's policies that analysts see as inflationary prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer, as bullion is a non-yielding asset. 
A slim majority of economists polled by Reuters expect the US central bank to hold rates steady on Jan. 29. 
"Central bank purchases set a strong demand base (for gold), but we expect investment demand to lift, offsetting losses in physical demand," ANZ said in a note. 
Platinum was flat at $944 and palladium added 0.1 per cent to $962.61.   
First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

