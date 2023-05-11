Home / Markets / Commodities / Jeera prices rise 52% in two months over low production fears, shows data

Jeera prices rise 52% in two months over low production fears, shows data

Some experts expect the crop size to be even lower at just 5 million bags, which has created a panic in the market

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Jeera prices rise 52% in two months over low production fears, shows data

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jeera prices rose to an all-time high of Rs 48,000 per quintal a few days back and are threatening to breach the Rs 50,000-mark over speculation of a more-than-expected drop in production. 
According to traders’ assessments, jeera production is estimated to be 8-12 per cent lower in FY24 at 6.5 million bags as against the initial estimate of 7.5 million bags (1 bag=50 kg). The drop in production is due to unseasonal rainfall in March. Last year’s production was also lower at 6.6 million bags compared to 8-8.5 million bags in the 2021-22 crop year.

Some experts expect the crop size to be even lower at just 5 million bags, which has created a panic in the market. 
The Centre, in its last advanced estimates, said jeera production will be 200,798 tonnes (4-4.5 million bags) in FY24. According to a report by Origo Commodities, after the unseasonal rainfall, daily jeera arrivals dropped to 25,000-30,000 bags (1 bag=55 kg) across the country, half of last year.

However, some experts said prices were shooting up due to speculative activity in the major markets. “Such record prices aren’t sustainable and there will be a sharp correction in the coming weeks,” a researcher from a leading commodity trading firm said.

Also Read

Jeera prices jump again on low crop estimates; second spike since Jan

After wild swing, jeera prices fall 22% on hopes of higher output

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Podcast: Census delayed, milk prices, oil prices in 2023, network splicing

Gold price rises Rs 280 to Rs 62,130, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 78,000

Sebi allows FPIs direct mkt access to exchange traded commodity derivatives

Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 61,850, silver unchanged at Rs 78,100

Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 61,850, silver unchanged at Rs 78,100

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 61,630

Topics :Jeera pricesCommodity prices

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story