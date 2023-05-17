Gold price rises Rs 110 to Rs 61,910; silver up Rs 300 at Rs 75,100

Gold price rose Rs 110 in Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,910, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price witnessed an increase of Rs 300 per kilogram, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,100.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 100 to Rs 56,750.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,910.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 62,060, Rs 61,960, and Rs 62,380, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,750.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,900, Rs 56,800, and Rs 57,180, respectively.
US gold prices held steady in early Asian trade on Wednesday after retreating from the key $2,000-an-ounce mark in the previous session, while investors kept their eyes peeled for an outcome from the US debt-limit negotiations.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,992.19 per ounce by 0032 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $1,995.40.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 78,800.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 75,100.
Spot silver was flat at $23.74 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $1,061.43. Palladium fell 0.1 per cent to $1,499.84.