Gold price rises Rs 110 to Rs 61,910; silver up Rs 300 at Rs 75,100



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 100 to Rs 56,750. Gold price rose Rs 110 in Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,910, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price witnessed an increase of Rs 300 per kilogram, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,100.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 62,060, Rs 61,960, and Rs 62,380, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,910.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,900, Rs 56,800, and Rs 57,180, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,750.



Spot gold held its ground at $1,992.19 per ounce by 0032 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $1,995.40.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 78,800. Spot gold held its ground at $1,992.19 per ounce by 0032 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $1,995.40.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 75,100.



Spot silver was flat at $23.74 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $1,061.43. Palladium fell 0.1 per cent to $1,499.84.







US gold prices held steady in early Asian trade on Wednesday after retreating from the key $2,000-an-ounce mark in the previous session, while investors kept their eyes peeled for an outcome from the US debt-limit negotiations.