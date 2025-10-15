Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,28,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,89,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,28,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,89,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,17,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,360 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,29,010 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,510.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,17,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,18,260. ALSO READ: As gold prices hit record highs, what history says about what happens next In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,17,810. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,89,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,06,100. US gold prices rose on Wednesday, hovering near record highs, as investors flocked to safe-haven bullion after renewed US-China trade tensions deepened global uncertainty, with expectations of further US interest rate cuts adding to the momentum.