Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,28,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,89,100

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 7:37 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,28,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,89,100.
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,17,660.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,360 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,29,010 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,510.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,17,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,18,260.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,17,810.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,89,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,06,100.
US gold prices rose on Wednesday, hovering near record highs, as investors flocked to safe-haven bullion after renewed US-China trade tensions deepened global uncertainty, with expectations of further US interest rate cuts adding to the momentum.
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,155.99 per ounce, as of 0032 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.3 per cent to $4,174.30.
Spot silver was up 0.8 per cent at $51.83 per ounce, after having hit a record high of $53.60 on Tuesday, tracking gold's rally and tightening in the spot market.
Elsewhere, platinum edged 0.1 per cent lower to $1,635.90 and palladium was steady at $1,526.45.
(with inputs from Reuters)
