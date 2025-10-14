MCX raises margins on gold and silver amid global price volatility

Tata Investment Corp gains 4% after stock split
Tata Investment Corporation (TIC) surged up to 9 per cent on Tuesday as its 10-for-1 stock split came into effect. Under the revised structure, shareholders received 10 shares of Re 1 each for every one share of Rs 10 face value held. After giving up part of its intraday gains, the stock closed at Rs 1,035, up 4.33 per cent from the previous session. Market participants said that the share subdivision is likely to enhance liquidity and draw more retail participation. Last month, TIC shares had touched an all-time high of Rs 11,840 on a pre-split basis. The Tata group’s investment holding company has gained over 50 per cent so far in 2025 and currently commands a market capitalisation of Rs 52,351 crore.
