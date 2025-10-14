Home / Markets / Commodities / MCX raises margins on gold and silver amid global price volatility

In a statement, MCX and MCXCCL said they are closely monitoring derivatives contracts and will take necessary measures to ensure fair and transparent trade in line with regulatory norms

MCX
MCX offers trading in 30 kg and 5 kg silver futures and options, along with 1 kg silver futures contracts. The bourse noted recent sharp fluctuations in silver prices globally, which have also been reflected domestically.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation (MCXCCL), the clearing arm of MCX, has increased margins on gold contracts by 1 percentage point and on silver by 1.5 percentage points in response to heightened global volatility in precious metals. 
In a statement, MCX and MCXCCL said they are closely monitoring derivatives contracts and will take necessary measures to ensure fair and transparent trade in line with regulatory norms. 
MCX offers trading in 30 kg and 5 kg silver futures and options, along with 1 kg silver futures contracts. The bourse noted recent sharp fluctuations in silver prices globally, which have also been reflected domestically. 
This has been evident in the widening gap between prices of silver contracts traded on the exchange and rates in local physical markets. Market participants have also reported shortages of available silver stock in physical markets, adding to the volatility. 
A day earlier, the National Stock Exchange’s clearing arm had also revised the minimum initial margin (IM) and short option minimum margin (SOMM) for gold and silver contracts across all variants. 

Tata Investment Corp gains 4% after stock split

 

Tata Investment Corporation (TIC) surged up to 9 per cent on Tuesday as its 10-for-1 stock split came into effect. Under the revised structure, shareholders received 10 shares of Re 1 each for every one share of Rs 10 face value held. After giving up part of its intraday gains, the stock closed at Rs 1,035, up 4.33 per cent from the previous session. Market participants said that the share subdivision is likely to enhance liquidity and draw more retail participation. Last month, TIC shares had touched an all-time high of Rs 11,840 on a pre-split basis. The Tata group’s investment holding company has gained over 50 per cent so far in 2025 and currently commands a market capitalisation of Rs 52,351 crore.

 

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

