MCX raises margins on gold and silver amid global price volatility

Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation (MCXCCL), the clearing arm of MCX, has increased margins on gold contracts by 1 percentage point and on silver by 1.5 percentage points in response to heightened global volatility in precious metals.

In a statement, MCX and MCXCCL said they are closely monitoring derivatives contracts and will take necessary measures to ensure fair and transparent trade in line with regulatory norms.

MCX offers trading in 30 kg and 5 kg silver futures and options, along with 1 kg silver futures contracts. The bourse noted recent sharp fluctuations in silver prices globally, which have also been reflected domestically.