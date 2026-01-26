Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,62,710; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,40,000

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,62,710, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,40,000.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,49,150.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,710 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,63,910 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,860.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,49,150, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,50,250 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,300. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,40,000. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,75,000. US gold surged to a record high above $5,000 an ounce on Monday, extending a historic rally as investors piled into the safe-haven asset amid rising geopolitical uncertainties.