Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,62,710; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,40,000

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,49,150

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,860. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 11:45 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,62,710, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,40,000.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,49,150.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,710 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,63,910 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,860.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,49,150, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,50,250 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,300.
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,40,000.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,75,000.
 
US gold surged to a record high above $5,000 an ounce on Monday, extending a historic rally as investors piled into the safe-haven asset amid rising geopolitical uncertainties.
 
Spot gold rose ‍1.98 per cent to $5,081.18 per ounce by 0323 GMT, ​after touching $5,092.71 earlier. US gold futures for February delivery gained 2.01 per cent to $5,079.30 per ounce.
 
Spot silver was up 5.79 per cent at $108.91 per ounce, after hitting a record of $109.44. Spot platinum rose 3.77 per cent to $2,871.40 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $2,891.6 earlier ‍in ‌the session, while ​spot palladium rose 3.2 per cent to $2,075.30 per ounce, a more than three-year high.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 11:45 AM IST

