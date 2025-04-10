Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹90,450, silver declines ₹100 to ₹92,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹90,450, silver declines ₹100 to ₹92,900

Gold
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 8:43 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹90,450 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹92,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹82,910.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹90,450.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹90,600.
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹82,910.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹83,060.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹92,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,01,900.
 
US gold prices rose on Thursday as investors turned to the safe-haven asset after US President Donald Trump escalated tariffs on China, the world's top metal consumer, despite his decision to temporarily ease steep duties on several other countries.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $3,089.17 an ounce, as of 0022 GMT. Bullion scaled to an all-time peak of $3,167.57 on April 3. US gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to $3,104.90.
 
Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $30.89 an ounce, platinum lost 0.4 per cent to $933.20 and palladium retreated 1 per cent to $922.50.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

