Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,720, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 84,600

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,720, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also edged up Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,720.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,870, Rs 72,720, and Rs 73,700, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,660.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,810, Rs 66,660, and Rs 67,560, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 84,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 88,100.

US gold prices held gains on Friday after data showed that U.S. inflation rose in line with expectations, but the safe-haven metal was on track for a weekly fall as some geopolitical risk premiums eased.

Spot gold was 0.3 per cent higher at $2,338.65 per ounce by 1:47 p.m. ET (1747 GMT). However, prices marked their worst week since December after a major escalation in the Middle East crisis was averted.

US gold futures settled 0.2 per cent higher at $2,347.2.

Spot silver fell 0.6 per cent to $27.28 per ounce, platinum lost 0.1 per cent to $915.10, and palladium fell 1.9 per cent to $956.25.

(With inputs from Reuters)