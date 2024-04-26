Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,260, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 82,400

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,260, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 82,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,240.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,260.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,410, Rs 72,260, and Rs 73,190, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,390, Rs 66,240, and Rs 67,090, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 82,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 85,900.

US gold prices edged lower on Friday and were set for a weekly decline as investor attention turned to key US inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold dipped 0.1 per cent to $2,331.15 per ounce as of 0136 GMT. Prices are down nearly $100 from the all-time high of $2,431.29 scaled on April 12, fuelled by geopolitical turmoil.

Bullion prices are down 2.5 per cent so far for the week.

US gold futures were unchanged at $2,343.50 per ounce.

Top consumer China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped 40 per cent in March from the previous month, data showed.

JP Morgan said on Thursday that gold's structural bull case remains intact, with a peak target of $2,600.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $27.40 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6 per cent at $919.90, while palladium gained 1.1 per cent to $984.73.

(With inputs from Reuters)