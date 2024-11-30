Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 78,120, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 91,600

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,610

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,770. | Credit: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 8:38 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,120 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver jumped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,610.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 78,120.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,270.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolakata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,610.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,770.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,600. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,100.
 
US gold prices gained on Friday, boosted by a drop in dollar and persistent geopolitical tensions, but bullion was still set for its worst monthly loss since September last year after a post-election sell-off driven by Donald Trump's win.
 
Spot gold climbed 0.5 per cent to $2,652.71 per ounce, as of 01:40 p.m. ET (1840 GMT), but was set for a weekly fall of over 2 per cent after a sharp decline earlier this week. US gold futures settled 0.6 per cent higher at $2,681.
 
Gold has dropped 3 per cent so far this month, its worst monthly slide since September 2023, as "Trump euphoria" lifted the dollar earlier this month and stalled gold's rally, triggering a post-election sell-off.
 
Gold, buoyed by geopolitical tensions and Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year, now faces pressure as higher tariffs could stoke inflation and lead the Fed to adopt a cautious approach to further rate cuts.
 
Spot silver added 0.9 per cent to $30.54 per ounce, platinum gained 1.7 per cent to $946.83 and palladium rose 0.7 per cent to $981.63, although they were all set for monthly losses.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

