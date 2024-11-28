Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 77,520, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 89,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,520 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,400.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,060.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 77,520.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,670.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,060.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,210.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 89,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,900.

US gold prices were steady on Thursday, as investors digested a flurry of economic data in the previous session and evaluated the possibility of a tariff war sparked by US President-elect Donald Trump's policies.

Spot gold was flat at $2,636.35 per ounce, as of 0013 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $2,635.90

Spot silver was slightly changed at $30.10 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $929.43 and palladium added 0.4 per cent to $975.78

(With inputs from Reuters)