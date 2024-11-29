Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 77,340, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 89,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,400.

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,920.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 77,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,490.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,920.

In Kolkata, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,890.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,040.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 89,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,900.

US gold traded flat on Friday and was poised for a weekly decline as markets awaited key US economic data, which are expected to shape the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook and influence bullion demand.

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $2,637.71 per ounce, as of 0006 GMT. Bullion was down nearly 3 per cent so far this week.

US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent lower to $2,636.80.

Spot silver shed 0.1 per cent to $30.23 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $932.55 and palladium was steady at $975.68.

(With inputs from Reuters)