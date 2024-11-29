Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 77,340, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 89,400

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 77,340, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 89,400

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,920

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,040. | Gold(Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 8:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,920.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 77,340.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,490.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,920.
 
In Kolkata, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,890.

More From This Section

Silver prices tumble to 3-week low at Rs 90,900; gold slips to Rs 78,700

Govt to sell 2.5 MT of FCI wheat under OMSS till Mar 2025 to check prices

Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 77,520, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 89,400

Gold falls Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,540

Gold slips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 79,630

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,040.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 89,400. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,900.
 
US gold traded flat on Friday and was poised for a weekly decline as markets awaited key US economic data, which are expected to shape the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook and influence bullion demand.
 
Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $2,637.71 per ounce, as of 0006 GMT. Bullion was down nearly 3 per cent so far this week.
 
US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent lower to $2,636.80. 
 
Spot silver shed 0.1 per cent to $30.23 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $932.55 and palladium was steady at $975.68.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Goldman Sachs sees gold at $3,150 per ounce, oil at $100 a barrel in 2025

Gold prices rebound as dollar weakens ahead of key US inflation data

Gold to range trade in near-term; Sharekhan suggests 'Buying on dips'

Gold falls Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at 77,230

Gold prices rebound to Rs 80k-level despite Trump's aggressive trade policy

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silverFederal Reserve

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story