Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 90,010, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 1,04,100

Gold Price Today: The price of The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 90,010 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,04,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,510.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai , Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 90,010.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 90,160.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 82,510.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 82,660.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,04,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,13,100.

US gold traded just below the record high hit in the previous session on Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand spurred by geopolitical tensions and tariff uncertainty, while traders awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $3,031.36 an ounce as of 0102 GMT. Bullion reached an all-time high of $3,038.26 per ounce on Tuesday.

US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $3,037.90.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $33.93 an ounce, platinum lost 0.3 per cent to $994.60 and palladium eased 0.1 per cent to $966.11.

(with inputs from Reuters)