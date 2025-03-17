Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 89,660; silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,02,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 89,660; silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,02,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,190

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 82,340.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 7:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 89,660 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,02,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,190.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 89,660.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 89,810.
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 82,190.

Also Read

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Feb WPI; Wall St.; Gold; Paradeep, Divine IPOs

Premium

Domestic jewellery demand takes a hit as gold scales Rs 90,000 per 10 grams

Gold discounts in India hit 8-month high as record prices dampen demand

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 88,590, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 1,01,100

Gold prices trade near record levels on hopes of rate cut, tariff jitters

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 82,340.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,02,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,11,900.
 
US gold firmed on Monday after touching a historic milestone last week, as geopolitical tensions, jitters about tariffs escalating trade frictions, and increased hopes of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve continued to fuel safe-haven demand.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,989.79 an ounce as of 0058 GMT. Bullion rose above the key $3,000/oz milestone to notch a record high at $3,004.86 on Friday.
 
US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $2,997.30.
 
Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $33.82 an ounce, platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $991.25, and palladium added 0.1 per cent to $965.91.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump-driven volatility in market pushes new investors toward gold ETFs

Gold pops above $3,000 per oz for first time in historic safe-haven rally

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 87,990, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,100

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,480, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 97,900

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 87,830, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 99,200

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver pricesMarket news

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story