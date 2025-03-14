Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 88,590, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 1,01,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 88,590 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,01,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 81,210.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 88,590.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 88,740.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 81,210.

Also Read

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 81,360.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,01,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,10,100.

US gold prices raced to a record high on Thursday, within touching distance of the key milestone of $3,000 per ounce with momentum driven by elevated tariff uncertainty and bets on monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold climbed 1.6 per cent to $2,977.36 an ounce, as of 12:25 ET (1625 GMT) - its twelfth record peak to date in 2025.

Prices are up nearly 14 per cent so far this year after a solid 27 per cent gain in 2024.

US gold futures rose 1.4 per cent to $2,989.

"Gold is in a secular bull market. We forecast prices to trade between $3,000-$3,200 this year," said Alex Ebkarian, chief operating officer at Allegiance Gold.

US President Donald Trump's fluctuating trade policies have helped gold, an asset preferred by investors amid geopolitical and economic turmoil. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said a recession would be "worth it" to get Trump's economic policies in place.

(with inputs from Reuters)