Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 90,450, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 1,05,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 90,450 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,05,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,910.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 90,450.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 90,600.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 82,910.

Also Read

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 83,060.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,05,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,14,100.

US gold rose to an all-time high on Thursday as the Federal Reserve hinted at two possible interest rate cuts this year, bolstering bullion's appeal amid ongoing geopolitical and economic woes.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,049.89 an ounce as of 0210 GMT. Bullion reached an all-time high of $3,055.96 earlier in the session.

US gold futures gained 0.6 per cent to $3,058.40.

Gold is driven by "a lot of uncertain market situations, geopolitical tensions, weaker US dollar, and expectations that interest rates will be cut later," said Dick Poon, general manager at Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Ltd.

The tariff uncertainty, the possibility of rate cuts and the resumption of tensions in the Middle East have contributed to gold's record rally, prompting bullion to notch 16 record highs so far in 2025, four of them above the $3,000 milestone.

Spot silver was steady at $33.81 an ounce, platinum inched up 0.1 per cent to $994.05, and palladium edged up 0.1 per cent to $957.42.

(with inputs from Reuters)