Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,36,190, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,39,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,36,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,39,900.
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,840.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,190 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,37,450 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,340.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,25,990 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,990.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,39,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,57,900.
US gold and silver both traded lower on Wednesday, but were on track for unprecedented milestones as the year approaches its close, while other precious metals also made impressive gains.
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $4,334.20 per ounce as of 0032 GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,549.71 on Friday.
Spot silver fell 2.7 per cent to $74.41 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on Monday.
Spot platinum shed 3.4 per cent to $2,123.55 per ounce, after rising to an all-time high of $2,478.50 on Monday, and was also set for its best year ever, having climbed 135 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)