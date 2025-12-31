Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,36,190, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,39,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,840

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,340. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 8:45 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,36,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,39,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,840.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,190 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,37,450 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,340.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,25,990 in Chennai.
           
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,990. 
                 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,39,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,57,900.
 
US gold and silver both traded lower on Wednesday, but were on track for unprecedented milestones as the year approaches its close, while other precious metals also made impressive gains.
 
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $4,334.20 per ounce as of 0032 GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,549.71 on Friday.
 
Spot silver fell 2.7 per cent to $74.41 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on Monday.
 
Spot platinum shed 3.4 per cent to $2,123.55 per ounce, after rising to an all-time high of $2,478.50 on Monday, and was also set for its best year ever, having climbed 135 per cent.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

