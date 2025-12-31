Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,36,190, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,39,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,36,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,39,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,190 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,37,450 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,340.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,25,990 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold, Silver outlook for 2026: Precious metals brace for consolidation In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,990. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,39,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,57,900. US gold and silver both traded lower on Wednesday, but were on track for unprecedented milestones as the year approaches its close, while other precious metals also made impressive gains.