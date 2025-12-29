Silver prices extended their record-breaking rally for a sixth straight session on Monday, surging 6 per cent to touch a lifetime high of ₹2,54,174 per kilogram in futures trade amid strong investor demand and bullish global trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery surged ₹14,387, or 6 per cent, to hit a new record of ₹2,54,174 per kilogram. The white metal has been witnessing robust buying interest from traders, tracking firm trends in the international markets.

Meanwhile, gold futures hovered near all-time highs in the domestic futures market. On the MCX, the yellow metal for February delivery gained by ₹357, or 0.26 per cent, to ₹1,40,230 per 10 grams.