Home / Markets / Commodities / Silver futures jump 6% to ₹2.54 lakh/kg, cross $80/ounce in global markets

Silver futures jump 6% to ₹2.54 lakh/kg, cross $80/ounce in global markets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery surged ₹14,387, or 6 per cent, to hit a new record of ₹2,54,174 per kilogram

silver trading silver investment
Silver prices extended their record-breaking rally for a sixth straight session on Monday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Silver prices extended their record-breaking rally for a sixth straight session on Monday, surging 6 per cent to touch a lifetime high of ₹2,54,174 per kilogram in futures trade amid strong investor demand and bullish global trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery surged ₹14,387, or 6 per cent, to hit a new record of ₹2,54,174 per kilogram. The white metal has been witnessing robust buying interest from traders, tracking firm trends in the international markets.

Meanwhile, gold futures hovered near all-time highs in the domestic futures market. On the MCX, the yellow metal for February delivery gained by ₹357, or 0.26 per cent, to ₹1,40,230 per 10 grams. 

It had scaled a fresh peak of ₹1,40,465 per 10 grams on Friday.

In the international markets, gold futures opened on a positive note but later trimmed all its early gains to trade lower at $4,536.80 per ounce, down by $15.90, or 0.35 per cent, as investors booked profits after last week's rally. 

However, silver futures crossed the USD 80-per ounce mark for the first time on the Comex. The March 2026 contract climbed USD 5.47, or 7.09 per cent, to touch a record level of USD 82.67 per ounce, driven by expectations of lower interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve next year and strong industrial demand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,41,210, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,13,900

Gold, silver may hold firm as traders eye Fed minutes next week: Analysts

Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,38,940

Gold crosses $4,500/oz milestone for first time; bullion up 70% in 2025

Gold climbs above $4,500 for first time on Venezuela tensions, rate bets

Topics :Silver demandSilverGlobal Markets

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story