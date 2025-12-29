China, EU lead Russian fuel purchases as India suffered despite cuts

The US, which accounts today for around 25 per cent of global LNG supply, up from virtually zero in 2015, is Europe’s main supplier of LNG — and the most expensive one, said Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz, lead energy analyst at IEEFA for Europe, in a LinkedIn post. European imports of US LNG rose 46 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2025. The US accounted for 57 per cent of the continent’s LNG imports, which paid around 225 billion euros for LNG imports in the three years between 2022 and 2024, including 100 billion euros for US LNG.