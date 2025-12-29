Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,41,210, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,13,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,41,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,50,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,29,440.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,210 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,41,810 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,360.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,29,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,29,990 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Flexicap funds and gold ETFs top mutual fund folio additions in 2025 In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,590. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,50,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,73,900. US silver climbed above $80 an ounce on Monday, supported by supply constraints, strong industrial demand, and bets on further US interest rate cuts, with platinum also touching a record high.