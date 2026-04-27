Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,54,030; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,54,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,030 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,900 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,180.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,990 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold, silver may face selling pressure as Fed meeting, US-Iran talks loom In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,340. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900. US gold fell on Monday, pressured by a firm dollar, while higher oil prices heightened â€‹fears of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates as US-Iran peace talks remained stalled.