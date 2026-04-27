Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,54,030; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,54,030; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,190

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,180 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 7:49 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,54,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,190. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,030 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,900 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,180.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,990 in Chennai. 
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,340.   
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900.
 
US gold fell on Monday, pressured by a firm dollar, while higher oil prices heightened â€‹fears of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates as US-Iran peace talks remained stalled.
 
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $4,694.26 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. Last week, the metal lost 2.5 per cent to snap a four-week winning streak. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.9 per cent to $4,697.60. 
 
Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $75.48 per ounce, platinum lost 0.3 per cent to $2,005.15, and palladium was down 0.3 per cent at $1,492.22.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

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