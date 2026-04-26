WGC proposes physically-backed common infrastructure to scale digital gold

The World Gold Council (WGC) has proposed an initiative to build a physically-backed shared infrastructure to advance the growth of digital gold.

WGC through a white paper has proposed the concept of 'Gold as a Service', a platform owned and operated by the World Gold Council and built as shared infrastructure that any market participant can access to build digital gold products without needing to develop their own end-to-end systems.

While digital gold products exist, they operate across fragmented infrastructure with inconsistent custody standards, redemption terms and governance frameworks, WGC Chief Strategy Officer Terry Heymann told PTI.

"The idea behind this initiative is to provide a shared infrastructure which could help gold to play a greater role in the digital economy. This will be backed by physical gold this will be accredited, inspected regularly, with processes in place to make sure that gold has been responsibly sourced and is accounted for," Heymann said.

Gold as a service aims to strengthen trust, reduce complexity, and enable digital gold to function as a coherent, interoperable asset class fit for a digital financial era, he noted. Such infrastructure aims change how gold participates in the financial system, he said. According to the WGC white paper, the investor behaviour is shifting toward digital access. Retail investors increasingly use digital platforms and expect fractional ownership, seamless transferability and real-time settlement. Recent ETF (Exchange Traded Funds) inflows and the growth of tokenised gold signal rising demand for digital exposure, however, digital gold remains small relative to the broader market due to structural frictions that limit scale and integration.