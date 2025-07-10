Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,170, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,170 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,170.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,320.

ALSO READ: Gold, SIPs, Flexi-Caps shine, Equity MF inflows break 5-month slump in June In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,990. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,140. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,900. US gold prices edged higher on Thursday as US President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements kept markets cautious, with investors closely watching trade negotiations, while a slight pullback in the dollar provided additional support.