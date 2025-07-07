Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,820, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,820 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,590.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,720.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,820.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,590. ALSO READ: Gold prices may be volatile as Trump's tariff deadline approaches: Analysts In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,740. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900. US gold prices dropped on Monday after US President Donald Trump signalled progress on multiple trade agreements and announced extended tariff reprieves for several countries, dampening demand for the safe-haven metal.