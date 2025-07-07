Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,820, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,820, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,590

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,820. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,820 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,590.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,720.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,820.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,590.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,740. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900.
 
US gold prices dropped on Monday after US President Donald Trump signalled progress on multiple trade agreements and announced extended tariff reprieves for several countries, dampening demand for the safe-haven metal.
 
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to $3,314.21 per ounce by 0232 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.6 per cent to $3,322.
 
Spot silver fell 0.8 per cent to $36.81 per ounce, platinum shed 0.8 per cent to $1,380.55 and palladium lost 1 per cent at $1,123.31.
  
(with inputs from Reuters)  
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold prices may be volatile as Trump's tariff deadline approaches: Analysts

OPEC+ may boost oil production faster than expected, weighs August hike

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,900; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Oil prices rise as Iran suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Silver trading guide: Buy the dips unless sentiment weakens further

Topics :Gold PricesSilver PricesSilverGold and silver

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story