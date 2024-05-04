Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 71,720, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 83,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,720, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 83,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,720.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,870, Rs 71,720, and Rs 72,150, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,740.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,890, Rs 65,740, and Rs 66,140, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 83,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 86,900.

US gold fell to a one-month low on Friday despite weaker-than-expected jobs data, extending a correction from last month's stellar rally as investors booked profits while geopolitical risks eased.

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $2,300.38 per ounce as of 1:45 p.m. ET (1745 GMT), and logged its second consecutive weekly fall.

US gold futures settled little changed at $2,308.6.

Caught in gold's slipstream, silver fell 0.9 per cent to $26.46, and marked a weekly decline.

However, platinum gained 0.8 per cent to $957.05, and posted a weekly gain, while palladium also rose 0.8 per cent to $943.37.

(With inputs from Reuters)