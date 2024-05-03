Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,280, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 83,500

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,280, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 83,500

The price of 22-carat gold also inched up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,260

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,410, Rs 66,260, and Rs 67,160, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 8:02 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,280, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 83,500.

The price of 22-carat gold also inched up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,260.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,280.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,430, Rs 72,280, and Rs 73,260, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,260.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,410, Rs 66,260, and Rs 67,160, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 83,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 87,100.

US gold prices were set for a second consecutive weekly fall, even as bullion traded almost flat on Friday as investors refrained from taking big positions ahead of non-farm payrolls data that could offer more cues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $2,302.51 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. Prices were down more than 1 per cent this week.

US gold futures were flat at $2,310.40 per ounce.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.17 per cent to 829.60 tonnes on Thursday from 831.04 tonnes on Wednesday.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $26.65 per ounce and was down nearly 2 per cent for the week.

Platinum gained nearly 0.8 per cent to $957.15 and was on track for a weekly gain. Palladium edged up 0.2 per cent to $937.57.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: May 03 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

