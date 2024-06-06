Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,640, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,600

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,640, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,600

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,590

Gold, Gold bars, gold price
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,740, Rs 66,590, and Rs 67,240, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 8:04 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,640, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,600.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,590.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,640.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,790, Rs 72,640, and Rs 73,350, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,590.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,740, Rs 66,590, and Rs 67,240, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 96,100.

US gold prices rose on Thursday, building on the previous session's gains as investors awaited US non-farm payrolls data that could determine whether interest rates will be cut earlier than expected this year.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $2,365.40 per ounce, as of 0121 GMT, after a more than 1 per cent gain on Wednesday. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $2,384.50.

Spot silver rose 1.2 per cent to $30.36 per ounce, platinum was up 0.9 per cent at $1,001.70 and palladium gained 1.1 per cent to $941.25.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

