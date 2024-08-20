Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 85,800

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,760, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,800.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,760.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,910, Rs 72,760, and Rs 72,760, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,840, Rs 66,690, and Rs 66,690, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver Kolkata at Rs 85,900. The price in Mumbai stood at Rs Rs 85,800.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 90,900.

US gold prices held above the $2,500 mark on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker US dollar and Treasury yields, while traders awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for further cues on interest rate cuts.

Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,505.92 per ounce by 0038 GMT. Prices had hit an all-time high of $2,509.65 on Friday.

US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $2,543.90.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $29.39 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $956.41 and palladium shed 0.2 per cent to $930.25.

(With inputs from Reuters)