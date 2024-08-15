Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 71,500, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 83,700

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 83,700.

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,540. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,500.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,650, Rs 71,500, and Rs 71,150, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,540.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,690, Rs 65,540, and Rs 65,540, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi and Kolkata stood at Rs 82,700, while the price in Mumbai was Rs 83,700.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 87,9600.

US gold prices fell 1 per cent on Wednesday after data showed US consumer prices rebounded as expected in July, pouring water on expectations for a sizeable rate cut from the Federal Reserve next month.

Spot gold fell 1 per cent to $2,440.47 per ounce by 01:45 p.m. EDT (1745 GMT). US gold futures settled 1.1 per cent lower at $2,479.70.

Non-yielding gold has risen 19 per cent so far this year after spot prices touched a record high of $2,483.60 on July 17, owing to firm safe-haven demand and Fed rate-cut expectations.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 2.1 per cent to $27.26 and platinum dipped 1.3% to $923.95. Palladium was down 1.2 per cent at $927.25.

(with inputs from Reuters)