Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 85,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,690

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,760.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 7:26 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,760, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,760.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,910, Rs 72,760, and Rs 72,760, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,840, Rs 66,690, and Rs 66,690, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 85,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 90,900.

US gold prices held steady on Monday near a record high scaled in the previous session, as rising expectations of a US interest rate cut next month lifted bullion's appeal.

Spot gold edged 0.2 per cent lower to $2,501.19 per ounce by 0042 GMT. Prices had surged to an all-time high of $2,509.65 on Friday.

Spot silver fell 0.22 per cent to $28.94 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.1 per cent to $953.06 and palladium shed 0.8 per cent to $943.46.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

