Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,860, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,860, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,790

gold price, gold share
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,940, Rs 66,790, and Rs 66,790, respectively.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 8:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,860, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,790.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,860.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,960, Rs 72,860, and Rs 72,860, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,790.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,940, Rs 66,790, and Rs 66,790, respectively.

More From This Section

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 73,210

Crude oil prices hit 2-week lows; how to trade, key levels to watch today?

Gold imports dip 4.23% to $12.64 bn in Apr-Jul over global uncertainities

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 71,500, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 83,700

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 71,630, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 83,600


The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 86,900. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 91,900.

US gold prices inched higher on Friday, but were set for a weekly loss as investors looked forward to US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for more cues on the scale of a likely September rate cut.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,488.59 per ounce by 0036 GMT. Bullion, which hit an all-time high on Tuesday, has fallen nearly 1per cent so far this week.

US gold futures gained 0.29 per cent to $2,524.00.

Bullion fell more than 1 per cent on Thursday after the dollar index rebounded from a multi-month low and benchmark US 10-year yields rose. A stronger dollar and higher yields reduce gold's appeal by making it less attractive to holders of other currencies.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.13 per cent on Thursday.

Spot silver edged 0.4 per cent  higher to $29.10 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6 per cent to $949.70 and palladium fell 0.4 per cent to $929.14.

(With inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,640, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,100

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 85,800

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 85,900

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 71,630, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 84,100

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 71,500, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 83,400

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silverJerome PowellFederal Reserve

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story