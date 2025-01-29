Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 81,920, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 81,920 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 75,090.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 81,920.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 82,070.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 75,090.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 75,240.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 96,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,03,900.

US gold prices were stable on Wednesday, recovering slightly after a tech-driven market selloff, as uncertainty over US tariffs spurred safe-haven demand, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting conclusion due later in the day.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,765.35 per ounce, as of 0108 GMT. US gold futures added 0.2 per cent to $2,772.10.

Bullion fell more than 1 per cent on Monday, marking its steepest drop since Dec. 18, spurred by DeepSeek's low-cost AI model. The sharp declines in global equity markets in the previous session prompted risk-averse moves across other asset classes.

Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $30.43 per ounce, palladium dropped 0.3 per cent to $952 and platinum fell 0.2 per cent to 940.10.

(With inputs from Reuters)