Gold climbs Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 82,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 82,100 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 75,260.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 82,100.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 82,250.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 75,260.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 75,410.

Also Read

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 96,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,03,900.

US gold prices soared to near three-month highs on Wednesday, trading just below its record peak, fuelled by a soft dollar and lack of clarity around US President Donald Trump's policy plans, which investors fear could trigger trade wars and elevate market volatility.

Spot gold added 0.4 per cent to $2,755.2 per ounce as of 02:29 p.m. ET (1629 GMT). Prices were at their highest since Oct. 31 when they hit their all-time high of $2,790.15.

Spot silver was steady at $30.86, but hovered near a one-month high it hit on Jan. 16. Platinum rose 0.8 per cent to $950.50 and palladium gained 3 per cent to $987.41.

(With inputs from Reuters)