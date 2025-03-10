Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,700; silver down Rs 100 to Rs 99,000

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:49 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,700 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,000.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,390.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,700.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,850.
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,390.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,540.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 99,000.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,08,000.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar and safe-haven flows triggered by fears of a global trade war, while investors awaited further clues to gauge the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,914.42 an ounce, as of 0052 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,921.90.
 
Spot silver firmed 0.1 per cent to $32.56 an ounce, platinum was steady at $962.90, and palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $946.30.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

